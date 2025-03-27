Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tells UK reporter to "go back to your country"

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a member of the Republican Party of the United States. Photo: Reuters

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, from the Republican Party, was rude to a reporter from Britain's agency Sky News. She told the journalist to "go back to your country".

This was reported by The Hill on Wednesday, March 26.

Congresswoman advises British journalist to go back to her country

Greene responded sharply to a journalist's question about the disagreement in the Signal chat room, where US officials were discussing military plans.

"We don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don’t you go back to your country," Greene said, pointing to the journalist, who replied that she was from the UK.

The congresswoman said she wouldn't answer the Sky News journalist's questions because she was "I don’t care about her network". Greene also noted that Britain should "care" on securing its own borders because of the migration problem.

"What about all the women that are raped by migrants, do you care?" said the congresswoman.

She then answered a separate question about the lack of operational security in the Signal chat, where information about a US air strike on the Houthis in Yemen was accidentally disclosed to The Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg.

