Trump's Envoy acknowledges difficulty in talks regarding territories

Donald Trump's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

The President of the United States Donald Trump's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg commented on the situation with the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, emphasizing the importance of distinguishing between actual and legal control. According to him, the Russian Federation does not intend to retreat from the occupied territories, but in the legal sense, these territories remain part of Ukraine.

Keith Kellogg stated it in an interview with Fox News.

Russia considers the occupied territories to be its own, which complicates negotiations over Ukraine's land

Kellogg acknowledged that Russian forces are currently in full control of the Luhansk region, as well as occupying parts of the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. This, according to him, creates a complex geopolitical configuration that will require detailed analysis and future talks.

"The question is, what will this situation look like in the future? What are the real territorial gains?" Kellogg noted.

In his speech, the American diplomat emphasized that in order to develop an effective political solution, it is important to understand and take into account the positions of both sides of the conflict. In his opinion, Ukraine and Russia should put forward clear demands and then look for common ground that could become the basis for a compromise.

"De facto means that they have physically occupied the territory and will not leave it. But de jure, you cannot say that you have completely annexed it. The international community does not recognise this territory as part of Russia. These are the difficult discussions that have yet to take place," Kellogg emphasized.

As a reminder, earlier, the media reported that Russia wants the Armed Forces of Ukraine to withdraw from four regions of Ukraine.

Also, during the Joint Press Conference with the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Støre, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke about the details of the possible 30-day truce.