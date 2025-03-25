Full truce and the US deal — Ukraine's position

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukraine fully supports the idea of a complete ceasefire with Russia. In addition, Kyiv wants to finalise the resource deal with the US as soon as possible.

It was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, Oksana Markarova, according to Bloomberg on Tuesday, March 25.

Ukraine's position on the ceasefire

Markarova noted that Ukraine "embraces it wholeheartedly", a full ceasefire as part of the deal with Russia. However, she said, " it takes two to dance".

"We need Russia to agree to that," Markarova noted.

The United States held talks with the Russians on Monday, March 24, on the war in Ukraine. They lasted 12 hours. Earlier, US officials met with their Ukrainian counterparts for talks. The Ukrainian side called them "productive and focused". It was noted that the issues included, in particular, energy.

Rare earths resource deal

Markarova also commented on the rare earths resource deal that Ukraine and the US are likely to sign. She emphasized that the teams of both countries are focused on completing the work as soon as possible. Official Kyiv emphasized its readiness to complete the deal. However, Trump also talked about transferring Ukrainian nuclear power plants to American ownership, saying that this would protect them.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States called energy a national strength. It also applies to agricultural production, infrastructure, and defence technologies. There are many areas in which Ukraine and the US can cooperate, Markarova believes.

"We really would like to cooperate more with the US, of course, with European partners and others. There is a lot we can do with American companies," she noted.

As a reminder, ISW noted that the Russian authorities continue to promote propaganda theses against the backdrop of U.S.-Ukraine-Russia talks. The Kremlin is using the moment to create favorable conditions for itself.

We also wrote about the fact that US senators have begun to publicly put pressure on Donald Trump. They want to ensure that Russia's frozen assets are transferred to help Ukraine.