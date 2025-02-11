Trump calls on Hamas to release hostages by Saturday — Or hell is going to break out

U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that if Hamas does not release all Israeli hostages by February 15, the ceasefire agreement will be canceled. According to him, "all hell is going to break out".

This was reported by the Associated Press.

Trump demands that Hamas release hostages

Trump was responding to a Hamas statement that further hostage releases would be postponed because Israel had allegedly violated the cease-fire.

He stressed that if the hostages were not released by noon on Saturday, February 15, hostilities would resume.

"If all of the hostages aren't returned by Saturday at 12 o'clock...I would say "Cancel that, and all the bets are off and let hell break out," Donald Trump emphasized.

At the same time, Trump added that the final decision was up to Israel. And when asked whether the United States would join Hamas in responding if the hostages were not released, he insisted: "Hamas understands what I mean".

In January, representatives of Israel, Hamas, the United States and Qatar formally signed an agreement for the release of hostages and a cease-fire in Gaza.