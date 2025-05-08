Russians stage ‘Immortal Regiment’ march in D.C., spark outrage

The parade of the "immortal regiment" of Russians in Washington. Photo: Uliana Boychuk/Novyny.LIVE

Dancing at the WWII memorial, children flashing middle fingers, Soviet flags, Georgiev ribbons, and Stalin portraits — for the first time in six years, Russians marched through the center of Washington, D.C., as part of the so-called "Immortal Regiment." They also held a concert inside the United Nations General Assembly Hall.

Ulyana Boychuk reports on this display of "victory-mania" in the U.S., ahead of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Russians mark "Victory Day" in the U.S.

For the past six years, Washington has been free of the Immortal Regiment’s presence — three years due to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and two years due to the pandemic. But even before that, local Ukrainian-Americans say, the event was never large in scale.

This year, Russians decided to bring it back. In response, Ukrainian activists in Washington organized a counter-demonstration to expose what they called the true face of modern Russia. Many onlookers were surprised to see such a large Russian turnout.

The Ukrainians' counter protest in Washington, DC. Photo: Uliana Boychuk/Novyny.LIVE

"We’re seeing portraits of Stalin, of Putin, communist flags, and the hammer and sickle against the backdrop of American landmarks — the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial," said Ukrainian activist Iryna Khalupa. "As Ukrainians and Americans, we believe those symbols have no place here. The U.S. fought in that war and won — but we don’t parade like they do in Russia. Why should Russian imperialism and fascism be allowed to march through U.S. streets?"

While D.C. police ensured public order, Ukrainian demonstrators upheld what they called "common sense": walking alongside Russians carrying Soviet imagery were activists holding photos of Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russian forces, posters declaring Russia a terrorist state, and air raid sirens playing to drown out "Katyusha," the song blaring from the Russian group’s speakers.

Ukrainians against the Russian action. Photo: Uliana Boychuk/Novyny.LIVE

"We showed up with slogans like ‘Never again happens again,’ with photos of villages and civilians killed by Russia. This is the real face of the Russian Federation," said activist Vsevolod Myrnyi. "We want people to see what Russia actually stands for."

Photos of Stalin, girls in kokoshniks, Soviet anthems, and children making obscene gestures on camera — these scenes marked an unusual day at the solemn World War II Memorial in Washington. Normally a place of quiet remembrance, it was transformed on May 3 into a stage for a controversial Russian display.

"They’re all draped in those black-and-orange ribbons — and those ribbons are killing Ukrainians today," said Khalupa. "Russia’s invasion of Crimea and eastern Ukraine started with those very symbols. It’s shameful to see Russian communism and fascism on U.S. soil."

Ukrainian demonstrators also witnessed firsthand how Russian propaganda works. They observed Russian media filming interviews, then deliberately repositioning the shot to hide Ukrainian flags and protest signs.

A man with a poster on a counteraction. Photo: Uliana Boychuk/Novyny.LIVE

"I heard them say, ‘Let’s move away so we can’t hear the slogans,’" Myrnyi noted. "They frame the scene to suit their propaganda — making sure viewers don’t see the Ukrainian side at all."

Activist Marychka Hlyten emphasized that the most important task abroad right now is to combat Russian propaganda.

Ukrainians protesting against the Russian march. Photo: Uliana Boychuk/Novyny.LIVE

"We’re here to protest. This so-called memorial march is just another opportunity for Russia to whitewash its crimes under the guise of honoring veterans," she said.

The Washington version of the Immortal Regiment ended with salutes to Stalin and Soviet symbols at a memorial plaque honoring women veterans of WWII.

But the displays didn’t stop in Washington. On May 7, Radio Svoboda released footage of the Russian "Turetsky Choir" performing in the UN General Assembly Hall in New York — despite Western sanctions.

The Turetsky Choir at the UN General Assembly. Photo: Russian media

The event wasn’t publicly announced, and the UN has yet to comment. Outrage has already spread across social media, particularly among Ukrainian Americans and journalists.

