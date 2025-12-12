Prime Minister Orban wants to become a president with sweeping powers — to cement his rule

Russian dictator Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Orban. Photo: Reuters

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has found a way to remain in power under any scenario. He is seriously considering moving into the presidency after first rewriting the laws and granting the office real, rather than ceremonial, levers of influence.

This is reported by Bloomberg, citing its own informed sources.

Advertisement

Inspiration from Washington or Moscow

The politician’s goal is simple — to cement his regime regardless of the outcome of the 2026 elections. The idea of transforming the system of power has recently taken on concrete shape.

An insider claims that Orban began talking about a shift to a strong presidential model after a November meeting with Donald Trump at the White House. At the time, the Hungarian leader allegedly said that this plan had "always been on the table."

Other political analysts say Orban is taking inspiration from dictator Vladimir Putin, albeit with European nuances.

Legal groundwork

Words are already turning into actions. On December 10, Hungary’s parliament, dominated by the ruling Fidesz party, adopted a strategic bill. The document significantly complicates the procedure for removing a president from office.

In effect, Orban is preparing a seat for himself from which it will be impossible to oust him.

Political insurance

Journalists explain Orban’s cunning strategy. It is a no-lose game.

if Fidesz wins the elections, Orban becomes president and continues to run the country single-handedly.

if the opposition wins, Orban still remains in charge. As a "super president," he would be able to block any initiatives of the new government.

In particular, he would prevent opposition leader Péter Magyar from turning Hungary back toward the European Union.

Orban must implement this scenario by April 2026. While his party retains a constitutional majority, it is the one that decides who becomes head of state.

Read more:

Trump on Ukraine security guarantees — what they may include

Zelensky named the key unagreed positions of the US peace plan

Trump proposes Europe bring Russia back into global economy