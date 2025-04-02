Russians hit Kryvyi Rih — death toll rises again

Rescuers at the scene of the attack. Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On Wednesday, April 2, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipro region. The death toll from the attack has now risen to four.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, on Telegram.

The attack on Kryvyi Rih on April 2

"The death toll in Kryvyi Rih has risen to four. Our sincere condolences to the families", the statement reads.

Lysak specified that the injured included a 29-year-old woman and men aged 35 and 41. All the wounded were hospitalized.

Earlier today, Volodymyr Zelensky visited wounded Ukrainian soldiers in hospital in Dnipro.

As a reminder, Russia has rejected US proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine, noting that they do not meet Moscow's basic demands.