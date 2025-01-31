War in Ukraine — the US made a new statement

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that both Ukraine and Russia should make concessions. In his opinion, the war should end through negotiations.

Marco Rubio said this during an interview with journalist Megyn Kelly.

U.S. demands for concessions from both sides

Rubio said that what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is doing is terrible, but that the U.S. and the West also made mistakes in the war.

"It's wrong that we have somehow led people to believe that Ukraine is capable of defeating Russia, of bringing things back to the state it was in 2012 or 2014, when Russia seized Crimea," the statement said.

According to him, today the situation has evolved into a state where it is a question of financing a protracted war. Rubio added that both sides are paying a terrible price in the war, but both Russia and Ukraine realize that they will not achieve their goals.

"There is much work to be done. And it can only be done with the United States under the leadership of President Trump. It won't be easy and it will take time, but I know he is determined to make it happen," the U.S. Secretary of State stressed.

As a reminder, President of the United States Donald Trump has unblocked previously frozen federal aid. The decision was made after strong pressure from Republicans.

As a reminder, the EU has recently allocated a €148 million aid package for Ukraine. Another €8 million will be allocated to help Ukrainian refugees in Moldova and the communities that host them.