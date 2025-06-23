New Zealand to provide over $9.4 million in aid to Ukraine — Yermak

Preparations for the NATO summit in The Hague. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Ukraine will receive an aid package from New Zealand. The amount of aid is expected to exceed USD 9.4 million.

Andriy Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced this.

New Zealand provides Ukraine with an aid package

On the eve of the NATO summit in The Hague, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters announced a new support package for Ukraine worth over $9.4 million.

The package includes both military and humanitarian components. Specifically, NZ$4 million dollars (approximately USD 2.3 million) will be allocated to multinational funds, including the NATO Assistance and Training Ukraine (NSATU) fund and the Drone Coalition, which is coordinated by the United Kingdom and Latvia. These funds will support the lethal and non-lethal needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

NZ$7 million (approximately USD 4.1 million) will be spent on affected communities inside Ukraine. Separately, NZ$1 million (approximately USD 593,000) has been earmarked for humanitarian assistance for Ukrainians who have fled to neighboring countries.

"The scale of the needs remains overwhelming as Russia continues to bomb densely populated civilian areas of Ukraine," said Prime Minister Luxon.

As a reminder, Germany announced its intention to provide Ukraine with a €5 billion aid package in late May.

As a reminder, Zelensky stated that the war must be ended as soon as possible, and it would be desirable to do so before the end of Donald Trump's presidential term.