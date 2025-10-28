Netherlands pledges €25 M to help Ukraine restore energy and gas supplies

David van Weel and Andriy Sybiha. Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The Netherlands will allocate €25 million to Ukraine to purchase energy equipment and gas. Due to Russian attacks, 20.5 million households have been left without gas.

This information was revealed by Foreign Minister David van Weel during his visit to Kyiv on October 28, as reported by a Novyny.LIVE correspondent.

Advertisement

Help for Ukraine from the Netherlands

"We will provide equipment to gas production stations that have been subjected to terrible attacks. These attacks have left 20.5 million families without gas. We have also heard your request that people not be allowed to freeze," emphasized David van Weel.

The Dutch Foreign Minister also discussed Ukraine's financial needs to continue the struggle and rebuild with Andriy Sybiha.

"We understand that Russia must pay for the damage it has caused. Therefore, we will try to convince them to use frozen Russian assets for these purposes," the Dutch foreign minister added.

Read more:

Norway sends $150 million to help Ukraine secure winter energy

Estonia to host Ukraine's 2027 recovery conference