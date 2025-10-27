Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Estonia to host Ukraine's 2027 recovery conference

Estonia to host Ukraine's 2027 recovery conference

Ua en ru
Publication time 27 October 2025 15:40
Updated 15:43
Tallinn to host Ukraine Recovery Conference 2027: Memorandum signed
Margus Tsahkna. Photo: still from video

Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, is ready to host the 2027 conference on Ukraine's recovery. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced this during a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha in Kyiv on Monday, October 27.

This was reported by journalist Halyna Ostapovets of Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Ukraine and Estonia signed a memorandum of understanding

"Regarding the reconstruction conference: Today, we signed a memorandum of understanding between our ministries and expressed our readiness to host the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine in Tallinn in 2027," said Tsakhna.

The minister added that countries must cooperate globally to rebuild Ukraine and unite governments, businesses, and donors. This will also ensure the sustainable development of Estonia.

Read more:

Vilnius Airport suspends operations for third consecutive day

Zelensky wraps up London visit — more sanctions against Russia

Estonia MFA Andrii Sybiha Ukraine reconstruction
Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information