Tallinn to host Ukraine Recovery Conference 2027: Memorandum signed

Margus Tsahkna. Photo: still from video

Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, is ready to host the 2027 conference on Ukraine's recovery. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced this during a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha in Kyiv on Monday, October 27.

This was reported by journalist Halyna Ostapovets of Novyny.LIVE.

Ukraine and Estonia signed a memorandum of understanding

"Regarding the reconstruction conference: Today, we signed a memorandum of understanding between our ministries and expressed our readiness to host the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine in Tallinn in 2027," said Tsakhna.

The minister added that countries must cooperate globally to rebuild Ukraine and unite governments, businesses, and donors. This will also ensure the sustainable development of Estonia.

