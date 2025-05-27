US peace plan — Neither Ukraine nor Russia likes the proposal

Donald Trump's special envoy, Keith Kellogg. Photo: screenshot from the video

President Donald Trump's special envoy revealed that the United States has a 22-point "peace plan". However, neither Ukraine nor Russia likes it.

Keith Kellogg announced this on Fox News.

The US peace plan

Kellogg believes the plan is constructive and called it "good" because it "doesn't appeal to either side". He also told Fox News that Trump is disappointed with Russia's strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine.

"His frustration is understandable. What has happened, when you attack cities like that — indiscriminately kill women and children through missile attacks or drone attacks — that's a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Protocol, which was designed to prevent that," Trump's special envoy stressed.

