Everything we know about the talks between Putin and Fidan on May 27

Vladimir Putin and Hakan Fidan. Photo: Reuters

On Tuesday, May 27, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Hakan Fidan, in Moscow for diplomatic talks. They held talks, the key topic of which was efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

It was reported by Reuters.

Everything we know about the talks between Putin and Hakan Fidan

The meeting was part of Fidan's two-day visit to the capital of Russia.

The talks focused on the outcome of recent contacts between the delegations of Moscow and Kyiv in Istanbul, as well as further steps towards a potential peaceful settlement.

During his visit to Moscow, Fidan also met with the head of the Russian negotiating team, Vladimir Medinsky. He is also scheduled to hold talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov.

The officials stated that the main topic of the talks was bilateral relations, including the economy and energy, but the war in Ukraine was also an important part of the discussions.

As a reminder, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, explained what needs to be done to make Russia agree to a ceasefire.

Also, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that the Russian dictator Putin has gone crazy.