US National Memorial Day — Trump and Hegseth at the event

26 May 2025 20:19
Trump, Hegseth and Vance arrive for US National Memorial Day — photo report
Donald Trump. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Monday, May 26, is National Memorial Day in the United States. US President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth arrived at the celebration.

This was reported by a correspondent of Novyny.LIVE.

US National Memorial Day

The ceremony takes place at the Arlington National Memorial Complex.

National Memorial Day in the United States on May 26
National Memorial Day in the United States. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
The United States celebrates National Memorial Day
National Memorial Day in the United States. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Memorial Day is a national holiday in the United States of America, celebrated annually on the last Monday in May.

National Memorial Day in the United States on May 26
Pete Hegseth and his wife. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

It is dedicated to honoring American service members who have fallen in all wars and armed conflicts involving the United States.

