Trump, Hegseth and Vance arrive for US National Memorial Day — photo report

Donald Trump. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Monday, May 26, is National Memorial Day in the United States. US President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth arrived at the celebration.

This was reported by a correspondent of Novyny.LIVE.

US National Memorial Day

The ceremony takes place at the Arlington National Memorial Complex.

National Memorial Day in the United States. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Memorial Day is a national holiday in the United States of America, celebrated annually on the last Monday in May.

Pete Hegseth and his wife. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

It is dedicated to honoring American service members who have fallen in all wars and armed conflicts involving the United States.

