Minerals Agreement — Ukraine and the US launch the Reconstruction Fund

Julie Davis and Yulia Svyrydenko. Photo: facebook/yulia.svyrydenko

Ukraine and the United States have completed all the necessary procedures to establish the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Fund, as outlined in the minerals agreement. The final step was a diplomatic note from the US, which was received on May 23.

This information was shared by Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Facebook.

Launch of the Reconstruction Fund

Svyrydenko said that the final step was a diplomatic note from the United States. Today, she received it from the Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. Julie S. Davis — US Embassy in Ukraine.

"Now we can officially consider the Fund launched. I am grateful to everyone who made this possible. The negotiation team fulfilled the task set before us by President Volodymyr Zelensky," Svyrydenko said in a statement.

The head of the Ministry of Economy said that we now have an equal partnership that respects Ukraine's national interests, providing for joint management and investment with the United States. According to her, the Fund's work focuses on the future, with the United States and Ukraine investing together in the restoration and development of Ukraine.

