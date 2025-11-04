NATO details 2026 mechanism for Ukraine support under PURL Initiative

Patrick Turner. Photo: Ukrinform

The North Atlantic Alliance has explained how it will organize its support for Ukraine next year. Patrick Turner, the senior NATO representative in Ukraine, noted that Kyiv's allies provided over 50 billion dollars in military assistance in 2023.

Turner made this statement on Tuesday, November 4, during the "NATO Youth Without Borders: Together in NATO".

NATO's military assistance for Ukraine

According to him, the final data for 2025 is still unknown because the year has not yet ended. Meanwhile, Ukraine is planning a defense budget of over 120 billion dollars for 2026, half of which it plans to receive from international partners.

Around 60 billion dollars of these funds is expected to come from the PURL initiative, agreed upon by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and President Donald Trump. The agreement stipulates that the United States will provide Ukraine with the necessary military equipment, while the European allies and Canada will finance this support.

"This is a very high political priority for NATO and Ukraine. It is a key element of those 60 billion dollars. A great deal of work was done to create a clear description and forecast of Ukraine's overall military needs," Turner emphasized.

Turner added that NATO experts and representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out this analytical work jointly within the framework of the program to support and train the Ukrainian command in Wiesbaden, Germany.

