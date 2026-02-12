Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultFashionPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day NATO is preparing reliable security guarantees for Ukraine

NATO is preparing reliable security guarantees for Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 12 February 2026 18:55
Security guarantees for Ukraine: Rutte made a statement
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Photo: Reuters

Allied NATO countries are working hard every day to make Ukraine's security guarantees as reliable as possible. This is crucial to ending the war.

On Thursday, February 12, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced this during a briefing, as reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Security guarantees for Ukraine

According to Rutte, the Secretary General hopes these guarantees will take effect after a long-term ceasefire is established — a goal the parties are approaching — and, ideally, after a peace agreement is signed.

Rutte emphasized that NATO will continue to support Ukraine, including through military training and arms supply. He also acknowledged the courage of the Ukrainian people, who have experienced the consequences of aggression.

"And I was visiting last week Kiev and I saw the destruction of one of the heating plants, 1100 big Kiev apartment buildings, approximately a quarter of a million people living there without heating. So this is what the Russian is trying to do, hitting the innocent civilians and the civilian infrastructure with absolutely no other reason than to create this fear and chaos," Rutte said.

Read more:

Britain pledges new air defense aid for Ukraine

U.S. expects oil prices to fall after the war in Ukraine ends

NATO Mark Rutte war in Ukraine war security guarantees
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information