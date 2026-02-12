Security guarantees for Ukraine: Rutte made a statement

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Photo: Reuters

Allied NATO countries are working hard every day to make Ukraine's security guarantees as reliable as possible. This is crucial to ending the war.

On Thursday, February 12, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced this during a briefing, as reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Security guarantees for Ukraine

According to Rutte, the Secretary General hopes these guarantees will take effect after a long-term ceasefire is established — a goal the parties are approaching — and, ideally, after a peace agreement is signed.

Rutte emphasized that NATO will continue to support Ukraine, including through military training and arms supply. He also acknowledged the courage of the Ukrainian people, who have experienced the consequences of aggression.

"And I was visiting last week Kiev and I saw the destruction of one of the heating plants, 1100 big Kiev apartment buildings, approximately a quarter of a million people living there without heating. So this is what the Russian is trying to do, hitting the innocent civilians and the civilian infrastructure with absolutely no other reason than to create this fear and chaos," Rutte said.

