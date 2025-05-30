Four countries will join the new round of Istanbul talks

Talks in Istanbul. Photo: Suspilne

Security advisers from the United States, France, Germany, and the UK will join the next round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks. They are scheduled to take place in Istanbul on June 2.

It was stated by the President of the United States' Special Envoy, Keith Kellogg, in the interview with ABC News.

Advertisement

Istanbul talks

At the same time, the main obstacle to full-fledged talks is the lack of an official response from Russia. The Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, during his conversation with the Head of the White House, Donald Trump, promised to hand over his own version of the memorandum within a week, but it has not yet been received by either the Ukrainian or American side.

"We have to compare Ukrainian and Russian proposals, identify areas of possible agreements and topics that are not subject to compromise. We will see what we come up with during the meeting in Istanbul," Kellogg said.

It is known that the proposal for a new round of talks came on May 28 from the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov. The day before, Ukraine handed over its version of the memorandum to Russian representatives and is currently awaiting an official response.

As a reminder, during talks in Istanbul on May 16, the representatives of the Russian Federation announced their intention to seize the Sumy and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine.

And the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that Russia's refusal to send its so-called "memorandum" indicates its unwillingness to conduct real talks.