Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Putin's statement on the "buffer zone" plans

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi. Photo: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the implementation of a plan to establish a "security buffer zone" along the border with Ukraine. Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the dictator's intentions.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi reported this in a commentary for Novyny.LIVE on Thursday, May 22.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Putin's statement

Tykhyi said such statements are not new and stressed that this rhetoric has been repeatedly heard from the Russian leader.

"These aggressive intentions are nothing new. However, it is significant that, at a time when the United States, Europe, and Ukraine are calling for a complete ceasefire of at least 30 days, the Russian dictator is making such statements. This proves once again that he is the main cause of this war and the main obstacle to peace," Tykhyi noted.

According to the spokesperson, Russia's actions demonstrate an unwillingness to end the war. In this context, the diplomat emphasized the need to increase pressure on the Kremlin by all possible means to force Putin to the negotiating table and reach an agreement on a permanent cessation of hostilities.

Tikhiy also commented on the idea of a buffer zone: "Buffer zones can be located within Russia itself. That is why Ukraine has been conducting the Kursk operation there since last year. This is our principled position".

