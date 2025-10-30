US families of soldiers killed in Ukraine speak out at Washington Summit

Terry Lawrence is the mother of an American volunteer. Photo: Screenshot from video

The Ukraine Action Summit, which took place in Washington, DC, brought together over 700 participants from all US states. Over the course of two days, participants held 452 meetings with Congress and the Senate to emphasize the importance of continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Terry Lawrence, the mother of American volunteer Lance Lawrence, who died in July 2023 while fighting for Ukraine, was among the participants of the summit.

She traveled to Washington with four other mothers and one father, all of whom are members of the Order of the Golden Star, an award given to families of fallen soldiers.

During their meetings with congressmen and senators, the group called for continued support of Ukraine, the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia, the maintenance of sanctions against the aggressor, and the achievement of just peace and security guarantees for the Ukrainian people.

According to the participants, the summit's main goal was to remind American politicians that Ukraine's struggle represents the democratic values of the entire free world.

