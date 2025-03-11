Elon Musk blamed Ukraine for the cyberattack on the social network X

Elon Musk. Photo: rada.gov.ua

On Monday, March 10, the social network X suffered a large-scale failure. According to Elon Musk, the platform’s owner, the social media suffered the hacker attack that has a "Ukrainian trace".

The billionaire said it on Fox Business.

Hacker attack on social network X

"We’re not sure exactly what happened, but there was a massive cyberattack to try to bring down the ecosystem with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area," Musk stated.

Earlier, Politico wrote that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, decided to limit Elon Musk’s influence on government decisions.

It also became known that Musk lost the first stage of the OpenAI lawsuit. It concerns the denial of Musk’s lawsuit for an injunction that would immediately suspend the transformation of OpenAI into a commercial organization.