According to Musk, USAID funding for COVID-19 development and propaganda

Billionaire Elon Musk. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk's social network X has blocked the account of the USAID agency, which had almost a million followers. The move came after Musk publicly criticized USAID's activities, accusing it of funding biological weapons research, including COVID-19.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

What's next for your USAID account?

Blocked USAID account. Photo: Screenshot

It is currently listed as unavailable. However, it has not yet been completely removed from Musk's platform.

Earlier, the billionaire and owner of the social network said that USAID had allocated significant funds to the organization EcoHealth Alliance, which, according to some sources, was conducting research on modifying coronaviruses in a laboratory in Wuhan.

In addition, Musk repeated accusations that USAID is involved in intelligence operations and political destabilization in various countries. He called the agency a "snake's nest" and said its activities were harmful to the United States.

Earlier, a Polish government minister called for a boycott of Tesla cars. This happened after Musk said during a rally of the far-right German AfD party that "too much attention is paid to past guilt."

Earlier, Tesla dropped from first place to fourth in the ranking of the world's most expensive car brands in 2025. Experts also named the most common problems with used Tesla Model Ys.