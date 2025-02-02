According to Musk, USAID funded the development of COVID-19 and propaganda

Elon Musk celebrates Donald Trump's victory. Photo: Reuters

SpaceX owner Elon Musk has publicly criticized the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), accusing it of involvement in financing the development of COVID-19 and spreading propaganda in the media. The billionaire also did not forget to mention Ukraine.

This is reported by Novyny.LIVE with reference to the social network X.

Elon Musk vs. USAID

Musk accused USAID of funding the development of COVID-19. Photo: screenshot

Musk's statement came after two USAID security chiefs were suspended for refusing to provide classified information to the Musk-led U.S. Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE). After being forced to enter USAID headquarters, Musk called the agency a "criminal organization" that must be dismantled.

Musk also believes that USAID promoted propaganda. Photo: screenshot

The billionaire reposted a post from Zelensky's interview, in which he mentioned that not all of the aid promised to Ukraine by the United States had been delivered to Kyiv.

There was also a mention of funding for Ukraine. Photo: screenshot

Musk's actions reinforce rumors about former U.S. President Donald Trump's intentions to eliminate USAID and merge it with the State Department. Currently, USAID's page on the social network X is not available.

Previously, the U.S. Federal Court blocked Trump's decision to cut off funding for foreign aid programs.