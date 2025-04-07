Musk published a video about the “proximity” of the US and Russia

American billionaire and owner of SpaceX Elon Musk. Photo: Reuters

The American businessman Elon Musk shared a video showing that there are only 2.4 miles between the United States and Russia that can be covered on foot. In this way, he wanted to demonstrate the "proximity" of the two countries.

This became known from Musk's video on social network X.

Musk published a video about the "proximity" of Russia and the United States

Musk emphasized that the continents of the United States and Russia are separated by the Bering Strait, specifically the area between the islands of Little and Big Diomede. The island of Little Diomede belongs to the United States, and the island of Big Diomede belongs to Russia.

The Russian island houses only military personnel, while the American island is home to 82 people.

In fact, Diomede is the closest American settlement to Russia, with only two miles of water between them. Interestingly, however, the water in the Bering Strait freezes in the winter, creating an ice bridge between the countries that allows overland travel between them.

