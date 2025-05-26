Why Macron's wife hit him — the French president explains

Brigitte pushed Emmanuel Macron. Photo: screenshot

On Monday, May 26, a video was shared online showing French President Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte, slapping and pushing him away. The politician said the act had no negative connotations.

The Associated Press reported this information.

Why did Macron's wife slap him?

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, it was just a humorous gesture.

The incident occurred over the weekend during the presidential couple's official trip to Southeast Asia. Cameras captured Brigitte Macron standing next to her husband in the airplane doorway and briefly covering his face with both hands. The episode immediately provoked a strong reaction on social media and in the French press.

Speaking with journalists, Macron emphasized that the gesture had been misinterpreted.

"We are squabbling and, rather, joking with my wife," he said, adding that the incident was being overblown into "a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe".

The Élysée Palace confirmed the president's account, stating that "it was a moment of relaxation for the couple before the official part of the visit began".

