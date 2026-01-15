Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Macron sent troops to Greenland

Macron sent troops to Greenland

Ua en ru
Publication time 15 January 2026 11:41
Macron said he had sent French troops to Greenland
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he had decided to deploy French troops to Greenland. They will participate in military exercises, with the first units already en route.

Emmanuel Macron announced this on X, January 15.

Advertisement

What Macron said about sending troops to Greenland

"At the request of Denmark, I have decided that France will participate in the joint exercises organized by Denmark in Greenland, Operation Arctic Endurance," Macron wrote.

He added that the first French military units are already en route. Others will follow.

It is worth noting that a bill was recently introduced in the US Congress that would give President Donald Trump permission to "take the necessary measures" to acquire Greenland. The document would also help to annex Greenland to the United States.

Read more:

France Emmanuel Macron Donald Trump Denmark Greenland army
Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information