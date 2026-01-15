Macron said he had sent French troops to Greenland

Emmanuel Macron. Photo: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he had decided to deploy French troops to Greenland. They will participate in military exercises, with the first units already en route.

Emmanuel Macron announced this on X, January 15.

What Macron said about sending troops to Greenland

"At the request of Denmark, I have decided that France will participate in the joint exercises organized by Denmark in Greenland, Operation Arctic Endurance," Macron wrote.

He added that the first French military units are already en route. Others will follow.

It is worth noting that a bill was recently introduced in the US Congress that would give President Donald Trump permission to "take the necessary measures" to acquire Greenland. The document would also help to annex Greenland to the United States.

