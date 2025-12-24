How Ukrainians survive daily shelling in frontline cities

In Druzhkivka, people are repairing windows after an attack. Photo: Suspilne Donbas

Residents of Ukrainian cities near the front line are victims of daily shelling and live on the brink of occupation. Part of their daily lives involves repairing or searching for housing, as much of it has been damaged or destroyed. Meanwhile, the community must find new ways to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe while staying home and making do with the available resources.

Read more about life in a war zone in the Novyny.LIVE article.

Life in cities near the front line

As of mid-2025, the UN has recorded tens of thousands of civilian casualties in Ukraine, many of whom are residents of cities near the front line. There, shelling and evacuations have become part of everyday life. News of Russia killing civilians has become commonplace, particularly in Donetsk, where Druzhkivka, Konstantynivka, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, and other settlements are under attack. Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Odesa are also under constant attack.

The building after Russian the attack. Photo: Suspilne Donbas

"Constant drone strikes and the reactive salvo fire system leave people in a situation where they need to find plywood, plexiglass, or film to cover their windows. And all of this comes at inflated prices. Sometimes, the problem isn't the price, but the shortage," said real estate expert Victoria Bereshchuk in an interview with Novyny.LIVE.

Photo reports from eastern regions show families living in former dormitories, basements, and tent cities with as many as six people sharing a room. Journalists and international organizations report that a significant portion of Ukraine's housing has been damaged or destroyed.

Repair work in a dormitory in Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Suspilne Kharkiv

The expert identified several key issues related to the housing crisis in regions near the front lines.

First, there is the threat of the partial or complete destruction of housing. The state cannot account for this destruction in real time, so people cannot submit documents for compensation. Security concerns prevent commissions from traveling to and working in these regions frequently.

Second, overpopulation in settlements is an issue due to people who have fled nearby occupied areas and do not want to leave because they hope to return or cannot see themselves adapting elsewhere.

The third issue is security. In areas near the front lines, medical and social services may be unavailable or insufficient to ensure a comfortable life. Public utilities are failing.

A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in cities near the front lines

Despite the challenges of living in these regions, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians remain. They not only try to survive in their communities, but also continue to run businesses. This is why they need special assistance from the government. The head of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities, Kharkiv City Mayor Ihor Terekhov, recently emphasized this.

"It is necessary to develop state policy to support our businesses now. Cities on the front line are protecting Ukraine and all of Europe. We cannot allow these territories to become a gray zone. This is a task for the state, for us local authorities, and for civil society," Terekhov said at the Business on the Front Line conference.

Ihor Terekhov. Photo: Kharkiv City Council

Because it is difficult to do business and there are few job opportunities in cities near the front lines, prices for goods and services are usually inflated.

"These settlements have heating problems, and municipal authorities cannot always respond to breakdowns. As a result, people are living on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe. However, they make this choice independently. Meanwhile, they pay increased rent because prices are inflated in these areas. This applies to both rentals and sales," emphasized expert Bereshchuk.

Attack on a kindergarten in Kharkiv in October 2025. Photo: Facebook/Volodymyr Zelensky

Meanwhile, communities near the frontlines are becoming platforms for new solutions, such as modular schools, rapid repair teams, and local centers for psychosocial support.

"The state and international charitable organizations provide materials for repairs. However, I would like to draw attention to forced evacuation as another form of assistance and solution. The state provides financial assistance. While it doesn't solve the housing problem, it partially compensates for expenses. There are also humanitarian programs for resettling internally displaced persons, and they are still in effect," Bereshchak added.

International reports emphasize that a gap remains between the needs of people in frontline regions and the available resources. In some cities, including Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, local taxes and fees for entrepreneurs have been canceled to make it easier for businesses to operate. The city of Mykolaiv is preparing to do the same.

