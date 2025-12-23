Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day A Russian drone hit a high-rise building in Chernihiv region

A Russian drone hit a high-rise building in Chernihiv region

Publication time 23 December 2025 23:33
Russia hits a residential multi-story building with a drone — consequences
A fire after an explosion. Photo: Reuters

On Tuesday, December 23, Russian troops attacked Chernihiv Oblast. A Russian drone hit the ninth floor of a multi-story residential building.

Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, reported this in a Telegram post.

Russian attack on Chernihiv region

According to Bryzhynskyi, the attack caused a fire and damage — windows were broken in apartments.

There are no fatalities or injuries among the civilian population. Two people are in shock and are receiving necessary assistance.

The heating system suffered damage; the State Emergency Service, law enforcement, municipal patrol, and utility and emergency services are working at the scene. The housing and utility service company is temporarily closing the broken windows with OSB boards.

Residents are being evacuated from the building. A point of resilience has also been set up at the location to help the residents.

Read more:

explosion Chernihiv region shelling drones war in Ukraine
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
