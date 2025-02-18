Kuleba commented on Trump’s peace plan

Former Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: BBC

The Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba believes that the United States wants to conclude agreements between Ukraine and Russia similar to the Minsk agreements. But in this case, the war will not end, but the intensity of hostilities will decrease.

Kuleba said this in an interview with the Ukrainian edition of the BBC.

The agreement between Ukraine and Russia

According to the Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin wants the whole of Ukraine.

"I believe that for him the best guarantee of Ukraine’s non-membership in NATO is the annihilation of Ukraine. And he knows it. Because he does not trust the West, he does not believe them. He believes that they will betray him, as they have always done," Kuleba said.

According to him, the new President of the United States, Donald Trump, believes that it is possible to agree on something with Putin and draw a line where he will stop. Therefore, a real agreement on ending the war is currently impossible.

At the same time, Kuleba believes that the Americans now have a position that the only realistic scenario is to conclude something like Minsk-3.

"But then we have to tell people honestly: Look, we are not stopping the war, we are just reducing the intensity of hostilities," he added.

As a reminder, at the Press Conference with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he wanted to discuss the issue of minerals on the TOT with Trump.

And The Telegraph newspaper wrote that the deal on rare earth metals offered by the US to Ukraine is worse than the reparations for Germany after World War II.