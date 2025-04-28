Conclave to elect a new Pope - when will it happen?

Pope Francis. Photo: Reuters

The secret conclave to elect a new pope will begin on May 7, with around 135 cardinals from around the world expected to participate.

This was reported by Reuters on Monday, April 28, citing a senior Vatican source.

When the papal election will take place

The date was set during a closed meeting of cardinals at the Vatican — the first since the funeral of Pope Francis. An official announcement confirming the date is expected shortly.

The last two conclaves, held in 2005 and 2013, each lasted only two days. However, Swedish Cardinal Anders Arborelius has suggested that this conclave might take longer, as many of the cardinals appointed by Pope Francis have not yet had the chance to meet one another.

The Sistine Chapel, where conclaves are traditionally held, was closed to tourists on April 28 to prepare for the upcoming voting.

As reported, the Pope died on April 21. The cause of death was a stroke and subsequent irreversible heart failure.

The coffin with his body was delivered to St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on Wednesday, April 23. The funeral service with the Pope was held on April 26.