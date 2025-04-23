The coffin with the body of Pope Francis is brought into the basilica in the Vatican

Pope Francis' body is brought into the basilica. Photo: Reuters

The coffin with the body of Pope Francis was brought into St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on Wednesday, April 23. The Pope's funeral service will take place on April 26.

Video from the place is broadcast by Reuters.

Farewell to the Pope

Today, the faithful are gathering in the Vatican Square to commemorate Pope Francis. The coffin with his body was brought into St Peter's Basilica. Before that, it was in the chapel of St Martha's Residence, where the Pope lived during his pontificate.

The funeral of Pope Francis will take place on April 26 at 10:00 local time in St Peter's Basilica. In his will, the pontiff asked that the ceremony be modest.

Unlike the tradition of Popes' burials, Francis will be buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. The funeral will be followed by a nine-day mourning period, after which the conclave will be convened to elect the new Pope.

