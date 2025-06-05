Kim Jong Un Backs Russia in War Against Ukraine

The meeting of the Russian delegation with Kim Jong Un. Photo: KCNA

The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, reaffirmed Moscow's full support in the war against Ukraine during the meeting with the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, in Pyongyang. The parties discussed key issues related to security, the development of strategic partnership, and exchanged positions on the situation in Ukraine.

It was reported by the DPRK State News Agency, KCNA.

Kim Jong Un promised Russia his comprehensive support in the war against Ukraine

According to the North Korean leader, Pyongyang will continue to adhere to the provisions of the strategic partnership agreement concluded with Russia in June 2024.

"Kim Jong Un affirmed that the government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea would, in the future, too, unconditionally support the stand of Russia and its foreign policies in all the crucial international political issues including the Ukrainian issue and responsibly observe the articles of the treaty between the DPRK and Russia. He expressed expectation and conviction that Russia would, as ever, surely win victory in the just and sacred cause for defending its national sovereignty, territorial integrity and security interests," it is said in the statement.

The meeting took place on the eve of the first anniversary of the signing of the interstate treaty on mutual defence, which stipulates that in the event of an attack on one of the parties, the other undertakes to provide immediate military assistance. The last time Shoigu visited Pyongyang was in March.

