Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Medvedev. Photo: Russian media

The United States Special Envoy for the President of the United States, Keith Kellogg, has harshly criticised the statement of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, who admitted the possibility of WWIII. The American diplomat called such rhetoric irresponsible.

Keith Kellogg wrote about it on the social network X.

Keith Kellogg criticised Medvedev for his threatening rhetoric

Dmitry Medvedev reacted to the statement of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, that Putin is allegedly playing with fire and that "really bad things" could happen to Russia.

"Regarding Trump's words about Putin "playing with fire" and "really bad things" happening to Russia. I only know of one REALLY BAD thing — WWIII. I hope Trump understands this!" Medvedev wrote on the social network X.

Kellogg noted that stoking fear of global conflict is unacceptable.

"Stoking fears of WW III is an unfortunate, reckless comment by Medvedev," Kellogg said.

He emphasized that such statements only harm diplomatic efforts and undermine stability in the world.

Kellogg's statement. Photo: screenshot

Kellogg also said that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, continues to work to end the war in Ukraine and save lives. According to him, Washington has already received Kyiv's proposals for peace and is awaiting a similar document from Moscow.

The American representative called on the Russian leadership to immediately cease fire and engage in a constructive dialogue.

As a reminder, Donald Trump stated that "very bad things" have not yet happened to Russia thanks to his assistance.

We would like to add that the DPRK accused the United States of provoking a nuclear war, in particular, they were confused by the Golden Dome project.