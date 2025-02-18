Keith Kellogg is on his way to Kyiv — When is he arriving to Ukraine

Keith Kellogg. Photo: Boris Roessler/Pool via REUTERS

Donald Trump's representative in Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, has planned a visit to Ukraine. He will arrive in Kyiv on Tuesday, February 18.

Reuters reports this with reference to a person familiar with his schedule.

Kellogg is on his way to Kyiv

"Donald Trump's representative in Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, is traveling to Kyiv tonight," the statement said.

Earlier, the media reported that U.S. President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, would arrive in Ukraine for a visit in the near future. Later, a new date for the visit was announced — February 20.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Keith Kellogg would visit the frontline in Ukraine.

