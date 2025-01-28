Dmytro Klimenkov was fired as Deputy Minister of Defence

Dmytro Klimenkov. Photo: Ministry of Defence

The Cabinet of Ministers has fired the Deputy Minister of Defence, Dmytro Klimenkov. He has held this position since October 2023.

The Government’s Permanent Representative to the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reported it on Telegram on Tuesday, January 28.

Dmytro Klimenkov is fired from his post

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to fire Dmytro Klimenkov from his post as Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine. It is known that earlier Rustem Umerov initiated the firing of Klimenkov, accusing him of failing to purchase arms.

