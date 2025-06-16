Israel bombed Iranian state television during live broadcast — video

An explosion interrupted the air of an Iranian broadcaster. Photo: screenshot

On Monday, June 16, an explosion suddenly interrupted a live broadcast of a program on Iranian state television (IRIB). The broadcaster's headquarters in Tehran were hit during an Israeli attack.

Iranian media reported this information.

Attack on Iranian TV

The attack occurred just as the host was criticizing Israel on air. The explosion shattered the screen behind her, and she quickly left the studio. The broadcast was immediately interrupted and switched to a pre-recorded program.

An hour before the attack, the Israeli government issued a warning demanding the evacuation of the area of the capital where the TV studios are located.

Earlier, it was reported that on Friday evening, June 13, Iran launched a hundred ballistic missiles at Israel, breaking through the Iron Dome.

As a reminder, Israel launched a massive attack on several targets in Iran, including those involved in the nuclear program. In response, Iran launched more than 100 Shahed-136 strike drones at Israel.