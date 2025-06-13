Iran strikes Israel with a wave of ballistic missiles

Attack on Israel. Photo: X/Clash Report

On Friday evening, June 13, Iran launched a hundred ballistic missiles at Israel, breaking through the Iron Dome. Thick smoke rises into the sky above cities after the strikes.

CNN writes about it.

Missile attack on Israel

Iran has launched hundreds of different ballistic missiles at Israel as part of a "devastating response" to today's Israeli strikes. Video footage from Tel Aviv shows Iranian missiles piercing the Iron Dome system and smoke rising from among the skyscrapers.

At the same time, according to the IDF, an air raid alert has been declared throughout Israel. Earlier, warnings were issued about strikes on all Iranian oil refineries and natural gas production facilities in the Persian Gulf if Iran decides to respond by targeting Israeli population centers.

According to The Times Of Israel, several Israelis were slightly injured as a result of seven strikes in the Tel Aviv area. At the same time, the police reported damage to several buildings in the city.

As a reminder, Israel launched a massive attack on several targets in Iran, including those involved in the nuclear program. In response, Iran launched more than 100 Shahed-136 strike drones at Israel.