All Israeli embassies closed — what you need to know

The flag near the Israeli embassy. Photo: Reuters

On Friday, June 13, Israel announced the closure of its diplomatic missions in all countries where they were located. It happened after the series of strikes on military targets in Iran.

Reuters writes about it.

Closure of Israeli embassies

Israel is closing its embassies around the world and urging its citizens to be vigilant and refrain from displaying Jewish or Israeli symbols in public places. Israelis are also being asked to cooperate with local security services if they encounter hostile actions.

At the same time, the statement does not specify how long the embassies will be closed. Citizens abroad have also been asked to fill out a form to report their whereabouts.

Similar measures were taken after HAMAS attacked Israel in October 2023 to coordinate the return of reservists and organize rescue flights.

As a reminder, Israel launched a massive attack on several targets in Iran, including those involved in the nuclear program. In response, Iran launched more than 100 Shahed-136 strike drones at Israel.