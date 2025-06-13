Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Iran attacks Israel with more than 100 drones — IDF responds

13 June 2025 09:18
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Iran responds to Israeli attacks — what is known
Military equipment near the Israeli border. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor

Once again, the Middle East is on the brink of large-scale conflict. Iran has launched over 100 attack drones toward Israel. According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Iranian drones are currently flying through Iraqi airspace, as seen in footage posted on social media.

The Times of Israel reported this.

Advertisement

Iran launches more than 100 UAVs in response to Israeli attacks

The IDF noted that all necessary resources have been allocated to intercept the drones. At the same time, the army does not rule out the possibility of a "heavy missile strike" in the near future.

"Several drones were spotted over Iraq an hour ago, meaning they are likely to arrive at Israel within the next couple of hours, if they are not shot down earlier by the IAF," source reads.

Earlier, on the night of June 13, the Israeli Defense Forces launched strikes on Iranian territory. The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that the Natanz reactor, one of the country's most important nuclear facilities, was destroyed.

Iran Israel UAVs war attack
