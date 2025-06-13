Israel attacks Iran’s nuclear and missile sites and kills top military officials

The aftermath of Israel's strike on Tehran. Photo: Reuters

On the night of June 13, the Israeli Defense Forces launched strikes on Iranian territory. The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that the Natanz reactor, one of the country's most important nuclear facilities, was destroyed.

This information was reported by Clash Report.

Advertisement

Israeli Attack on Iran: Natanz Reactor Destroyed

Reports indicate that Israel struck a nuclear facility in Natanz, Iran.

According to foreign media outlets, particularly Reuters, the reactor hall and a significant number of centrifuges at the facility were disabled.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that its inspectors currently lack access to the Natanz site. Radiation is being monitored remotely.

BREAKING: Fire visible at the nuclear facilities area in Natanz, Iran following Israeli airstrikes. pic.twitter.com/EWVr5VbJSJ — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 13, 2025

A chronology of events overnight on June 13: strike on Iran

A chronology of events on the night of June 13, when the Israeli Defense Forces struck Iran:

The Israeli Defense Minister declared a state of emergency;

The Israeli army issued an emergency warning to residents across the country, canceling classes, business operations, and meetings;

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel struck "at the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment program" and attacked missile program facilities;

Israel struck at least six military bases on the outskirts of Tehran;

Israel announced the mobilization of reservists.

According to media reports, the airstrikes resulted in deaths. The commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami; Fereydoon Abbasi, the former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran; and Dr. Abdulhamid Manouchehr, the head of the Department of Nuclear Engineering at an Iranian university.

Iran plans to respond to the attack within the next two hours.

Earlier, we reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has identified one of the primary topics to be discussed at the G7 meeting. According to Zelenskyy, the topic is new and effective sanctions against Russia.