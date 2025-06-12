Zelensky names main topics at G7 meeting

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has identified one of the primary topics to be discussed at the G7 meeting. According to Zelenskyy, the topic is new and effective sanctions against Russia.

Zelensky made this statement during a press conference with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Thursday, June 12.

Sanctions against Russia

Zelensky emphasized that the G7 is currently very close to making important decisions on sanctions.

"No matter how difficult the situation is, today we have the opportunity to attend the G7 summit. First of all, I thank the soldiers and everyone working to strengthen our army," said the President of Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, only through dialogue can one understand all the countries on which the implementation of strong sanctions to stop or reduce the financing of this war depends.

The second topic at the G7 meeting was support for Ukraine and our country's future recovery.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky also mentioned the possibility of new sanctions against Russia by the United States.