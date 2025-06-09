Video
Israel sent Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine — Brodsky

9 June 2025 19:12
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor
Ukraine received Patriot systems from Israel, — Ambassador Brodsky
Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky. Photo: screenshot from the video
According to Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky, the country provided Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems. These systems were used by Israel in the 1990s.

Brodsky made this statement in an interview with journalist Marichka Dovbenko.

Israel transferred the weapons to Ukraine

According to Brodsky, Ukraine now has the Patriot air defense systems that Israel once received from the United States. He noted that the systems were in service with Israel in the early '90s.

"We agreed to transfer them to Ukraine. Unfortunately, this was not talked about much. But when people say that Israel did not provide military assistance, that is not true. This is not true," he says.

The ambassador added that he has tried to start a dialogue with his colleagues about the war in Ukraine. For this, he has been criticized at home for showing too much sympathy. He hopes to see peace established by the end of his tenure.

As a reminder, Russia continues its offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, including in the Dnipropetrovsk region. 

Also, on Monday, June 9, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Kęstutis Budrys, arrived in Kyiv on an official visit. He called on countries to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

