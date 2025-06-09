Video
Russia may expand its "buffer zone" in Ukraine by one region

9 June 2025 17:26
Vasylii Naumov - editor
"Buffer zone" in Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine: Peskov announces Russian offensive
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Russian media
Vasylii Naumov - editor

Russia continues its offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, including in the Dnipropetrovsk region. 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated this in a commentary to Russian media on Monday, June 9.

The Russians are creating the "buffer zone"

Peskov said that the offensive of Russian troops in the Dnipro region is taking place as part of the creation of a so-called "buffer zone" in Ukraine.

"The offensive of the Russian Armed Forces in the Dnipropetrovsk region is also part of the work to create a 'buffer zone", the Kremlin spokesman said.

Despite the "strikes on Russian civilian targets", the Russian dictator's spokesman added that Moscow would continue to talk to Ukraine.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that Russia continues to look for ways to drag out the full-scale war in Ukraine. The leader noted that Russians are "bargaining for it".

We reported that on Friday night, June 6, Russian troops shelled Lutsk city, Ukraine, causing widespread destruction. Rescuers are searching for people who may be trapped under the rubble of a building.

Dmitry Peskov Dnipropetrovsk region occupiers war in Ukraine russia
