Zelensky: Russia wants to keep the war going

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that Russia continues to look for ways to drag out the full-scale war in Ukraine. The leader noted that Russians are "bargaining for it".

The Head of State said it during the International Summit of Cities and Regions "United for Peace and Security" on Friday, June 6.

Zelensky on Russia's dragging out the war

The President of Ukraine noted that Russians are now looking for ways to prolong the war against Ukraine. According to him, they are "bargaining for it".

In addition, during the Summit of Cities and Regions "United for Peace and Security", Zelensky emphasized that Russians should feel the need for peace. According to him, it requires "determination at all levels".

"We need determination at all levels, and the more cities and communities that speak out about this, the better. Determination so that no one ever dares to repeat what the Russians are doing against Ukraine and Ukrainians. And that the Russians are forced to seek peace. Now they are looking for ways to prolong the war. And, in my opinion, what they are doing is bargaining for it. They have to feel that peace is needed", the leader of Ukraine said.

As a reminder, on the night of June 6, Kyiv suffered another large-scale combined attack by Russia. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), the strikes caused large-scale destruction in six districts of the city, with a number of deaths and injuries.

Also, Zelensky reacted to the Russian strike on Pryluky. The city was attacked by six attack UAVs. Among the dead were the rescuer's family, including his wife, daughter, and one-year-old grandson.