Zelensky Responds to Russian Strike on Pryluky and Beyond

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that on the night of June 5, the Russian troops attacked the town of Pryluky in the Chernihiv region with six attack UAVs. The enemy attack resulted in deaths and injuries. One of the worst tragedies was the drone strike on the house of the rescuer — the man arrived at the scene and discovered that it was his own home. As a result of the strike, his wife, daughter, and one-year-old grandson were killed.

Volodymyr Zelensky reported it in X.

Russia launched a series of deadly attacks on civilians on the night of June 5

The fire in Pryluky. Photo: SES of Chernihiv region

Aftermath of Russian attacks on Pryluky. Photo: SES of Chernihiv region

"One of the rescuers arrived to deal with the aftermath right at his own home — it turned out that a "Shahed" drone had struck exactly his house. Tragically, his wife, daughter, and one-year-old grandson were killed. And this is already the 632nd child lost since the full-scale war began. My condolences to all the relatives and loved ones. Russia constantly tries to buy time to continue its killings. When it doesn't feel strong enough condemnation and pressure from the world — it kills again", Zelensky said.

The ruins of the house in Pryluky. Photo: SES of Chernihiv region

According to the President, rescue operations in the region lasted all night. In total, Russia fired 103 attack drones and one ballistic missile at Ukrainian territory overnight. The Donetsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, Dnipro, and Kherson regions were targeted.

The burnt-out car in the Kharkiv region. Photo: SES of Kharkiv region

"This was another massive strike by terrorists. Russian terrorists who kill our people every night. This is yet another reason to impose maximum sanctions and apply pressure together. We expect action from the United States, Europe, and everyone in the world who can really help change these terrible circumstances," Zelensky noted.

Zelensky called on the international community to act more decisively. He added that Russia is deliberately "stalling" to continue the killings.

As a reminder, earlier, Zelensky also reacted to the strike on the center of Sumy, calling it a "savage strike". According to him, in this way, Russia demonstrates its "desire" to end the war.