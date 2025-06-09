Video
Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
EurovisionFoodFashionExclusiveWar 2024SportMoviesHome and GardenWar economyReal estateArmyWarTechnologyNews of the dayTravelEconomyUkraineInvestmentsEconomy 2024PsychologyHoroscopesHealthcarePoliticsRecipes

Top queries

Енергокриза Україна Вступ до ЄС
Ціни на газ Курс гривні
Військова допомога Ситуація на фронті
Реконструкція міст Відключення світла
Recipes
Fashion
Psychology
Home and Garden
Movies
Travel
Sport
Technology
Healthcare
Army
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow News of the day arrow Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budris makes the statement in Kyiv arrow

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budris makes the statement in Kyiv

9 June 2025 18:10
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Budrys, arrived in Kyiv
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys. Photo: X/Kęstutis Budrys
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor

On Monday, June 9, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Kęstutis Budrys, arrived in Kyiv on an official visit. He called on countries to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Budris wrote about it in X.

Advertisement

Budris's visit to Kyiv

"Today I am in Kyiv — a city scarred by war but unshaken in spirit. In recent weeks, Russia has ramped up its missile & drone attacks, targeting civilian infrastructure, homes & even hospitals," it is said in the statement.

According to Budris, in the morning, his train passed under missiles and drones that Russia had sent to Rivne and Dubno. He also noted that a few days ago, dozens of people, including children, were killed and injured in an attack on Kharkiv.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, it was not an accident, but deliberate acts of terrorism by the Russians to break the will of Ukraine.

"But Ukraine stands firm, defending not just its territory, but the principles of freedom & democracy in Europe. In fact, Ukraine is defending Europe," Budris emphasized.

He added that appeasement is not the way to achieve peace, so the world must remain united in supporting Ukraine.

null
Screenshot of Budris's post

As a reminder, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced the POW exchange, which took place on Monday, June 9.

Kyiv Lithuania military aid shelling war in Ukraine visit
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information