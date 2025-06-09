The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Budrys, arrived in Kyiv

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys. Photo: X/Kęstutis Budrys

On Monday, June 9, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Kęstutis Budrys, arrived in Kyiv on an official visit. He called on countries to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Budris wrote about it in X.

Budris's visit to Kyiv

"Today I am in Kyiv — a city scarred by war but unshaken in spirit. In recent weeks, Russia has ramped up its missile & drone attacks, targeting civilian infrastructure, homes & even hospitals," it is said in the statement.

According to Budris, in the morning, his train passed under missiles and drones that Russia had sent to Rivne and Dubno. He also noted that a few days ago, dozens of people, including children, were killed and injured in an attack on Kharkiv.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, it was not an accident, but deliberate acts of terrorism by the Russians to break the will of Ukraine.

"But Ukraine stands firm, defending not just its territory, but the principles of freedom & democracy in Europe. In fact, Ukraine is defending Europe," Budris emphasized.

He added that appeasement is not the way to achieve peace, so the world must remain united in supporting Ukraine.

Screenshot of Budris's post

As a reminder, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced the POW exchange, which took place on Monday, June 9.