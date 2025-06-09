Video
Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
EurovisionFoodFashionExclusiveWar 2024SportMoviesHome and GardenWar economyReal estateArmyWarTechnologyNews of the dayTravelEconomyUkraineInvestmentsEconomy 2024PsychologyHoroscopesHealthcarePoliticsRecipes

Top queries

Енергокриза Україна Вступ до ЄС
Ціни на газ Курс гривні
Військова допомога Ситуація на фронті
Реконструкція міст Відключення світла
Recipes
Fashion
Psychology
Home and Garden
Movies
Travel
Sport
Technology
Healthcare
Army
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow News of the day arrow Ukrainian POWs freed from Russian captivity arrow

Ukrainian POWs freed from Russian captivity

9 June 2025 16:06
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor
Ukraine-Russia POW exchange — meet those who came home
The soldier who returned from captivity. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor

On Monday, June 9, Ukraine and Russia exchanged POWs. The wounded and seriously injured and soldiers under the age of 25 returned home.

Advertisement

It was announced by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in X.

POW exchange on June 9

"Our people are home. Ukrainians are returning home from Russian captivity. Today, an exchange began, which will continue in several stages over the coming days," the President noted.

Freed Ukrainian soldiers return to their homeland
Soldiers are hugging after returning to Ukraine. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy
Emotions of POWs in the first minutes of returning home
Soldiers with flags on their way back. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy
The young defenders who returned home
The former POWs get off the bus. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy
Wounded but unconquered: heroes who survived Russian captivity
The former POWs are happy to be back. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy

According to him, among the defenders who have returned home are the wounded and seriously injured, as well as those under 25. Zelensky noted the complexity of the process, as there are many sensitive details, and negotiations with the Russian side continue almost every day.

Returning home POWs who are wounded
Return of soldiers from captivity. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy
null
Soldiers returned from captivity. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy
Tears of joy: the emotional moment of returning from captivity
The soldier who returned from Russian captivity. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy
Our soldiers return home: the captured defenders return home
The former POW after his return. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy

The Ukrainian side expects full implementation of the agreements on humanitarian issues reached during the talks in Istanbul.

"We are doing everything possible to bring back every single person. We are working toward this at every level. We must bring home everyone who remains in captivity. I thank everyone who is helping," the Ukrainian leader added.

As a reminder, on Wednesday, June 4, during the Press Conference, Zelensky announced that the new POW exchange with Russia is being prepared.

Volodymyr Zelensky military POWs war in Ukraine prisoner swap
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information