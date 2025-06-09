Ukraine-Russia POW exchange — meet those who came home

The soldier who returned from captivity. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy

On Monday, June 9, Ukraine and Russia exchanged POWs. The wounded and seriously injured and soldiers under the age of 25 returned home.

Advertisement

It was announced by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in X.

POW exchange on June 9

"Our people are home. Ukrainians are returning home from Russian captivity. Today, an exchange began, which will continue in several stages over the coming days," the President noted.

Soldiers are hugging after returning to Ukraine. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy

Soldiers with flags on their way back. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy

The former POWs get off the bus. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy

The former POWs are happy to be back. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy

According to him, among the defenders who have returned home are the wounded and seriously injured, as well as those under 25. Zelensky noted the complexity of the process, as there are many sensitive details, and negotiations with the Russian side continue almost every day.

Return of soldiers from captivity. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy

Soldiers returned from captivity. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy

The soldier who returned from Russian captivity. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy

The former POW after his return. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy

The Ukrainian side expects full implementation of the agreements on humanitarian issues reached during the talks in Istanbul.

"We are doing everything possible to bring back every single person. We are working toward this at every level. We must bring home everyone who remains in captivity. I thank everyone who is helping," the Ukrainian leader added.

As a reminder, on Wednesday, June 4, during the Press Conference, Zelensky announced that the new POW exchange with Russia is being prepared.