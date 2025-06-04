Zelensky announces new prisoner swap with Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov

On Wednesday, June 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a new prisoner exchange with Russia is being prepared. According to Zelensky, it will take place next weekend.

Novyny.LIVE reports.

Advertisement

New prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russian

During a press conference, Zelensky told reporters that a new prisoner exchange with Russia is expected on Saturday and Sunday, June 7-8. Russia has announced its readiness to return 500 soldiers. However, Ukraine has not yet received the lists of names.

After that, the exchange of fallen soldiers' bodies is likely to take place. According to the president of Ukraine, completing the identification process will take time. He added that the Ukrainian side has documents showing that Russia has identified up to 20% of all bodies.

"We don't joke around with our military or the fallen. It is crucial that we receive the bodies of Ukrainians, not Russians, whom they are trying to dispose of. There has already been an example of this. After the exchange, we will start preparing for the return of the bodies. Due to technical issues, we believe this is the proper order," he said.

As a reminder, on Friday, May 23, the first phase of the "1,000-for-1,000" prisoner exchange agreement between Ukraine and Russia was carried out. Ukraine successfully returned 390 defenders.

Previously, Donald Trump's Special Envoy, Keith Kellogg, has expressed concern over the latest strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian military targets. He stated that the risk of conflict escalation has increased significantly.