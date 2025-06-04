Kellogg cautions Ukraine against strikes on Russia's strategic targets

Donald Trump's Special Envoy. Photo: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

The President of the United States, Donald Trump's Special Envoy, Keith Kellogg, has expressed concern over the latest strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian military targets. He stated that the risk of conflict escalation has increased significantly.

Keith Kellogg stated in the interview with Fox News.

Advertisement

Kellogg fears conflict escalation after Ukraine's successful attacks on Russian airfields

Kellogg believes that attacks on Russia's strategic infrastructure, including military airfields, could be perceived as interference with the nuclear triad, i.e., the critical defense and deterrence system. According to him, such attacks increase the degree of unpredictability of Moscow's actions.

"I'm telling you the risk levels are going way up. When you attack an opponent's part of their national survival system, which is their nuclear triad, that means your risk level goes up because you don't know what the other side's going to do. The one that really concerned me was the fact that there have been reports that they attacked the naval, the Northern Fleet headquarters in Severomorsk. And if that's the case — when you attack two legs of a triad — it's very clear the risk levels will go up," Keith Kellogg said.

According to the former official, such actions could change the dynamics of the war and increase the threat of uncontrolled developments.

As a reminder, Donald Trump's Administration had a mixed reaction to Ukraine's successful operation "Spiderweb", during which four airfields were attacked and 41 military aircraft were destroyed.

Meanwhile, the United States is worried after the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the operation "Spiderweb".