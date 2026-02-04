Ukraine to receive new energy support from partners

Yurii Tykhyi, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Photo: still from the video

Partners will allocate new aid packages for Ukraine. The packages are intended to restore the energy system and overcome the consequences of Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi shared this information during a press conference on Wednesday, February 4, as reported by Novyny.LIVE journalist Halyna Ostapovets.

Ukraine will receive new aid packages from its partners

According to Tykhyi, partners have confirmed the allocation of energy support packages—over 6,000 units of large energy equipment.

"These packages include over 6,000 units of large energy equipment, as well as contributions to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund," said the spokesperson.

He added that Germany has allocated 60 million euros in support and additional equipment. Specifically, Germany will provide 33 cogeneration units and 15 mobile hybrid generators. Additionally, Italy is allocating €10 million to the Energy Recovery Fund.

"The United Kingdom is contributing nearly 23 million euros to the Fund, and the United States is contributing over 400 million dollars to humanitarian projects supporting Ukrainians this winter, as well as other contributions and equipment," Tykhyi said.

The MFA spokesperson thanked all partners for their support for Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of this support, considering the current situation in the energy system.

