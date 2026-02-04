Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultFashionPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day International partners boost energy support for Ukraine

International partners boost energy support for Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 4 February 2026 21:22
Ukraine to receive new energy support from partners
Yurii Tykhyi, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Photo: still from the video

Partners will allocate new aid packages for Ukraine. The packages are intended to restore the energy system and overcome the consequences of Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi shared this information during a press conference on Wednesday, February 4, as reported by Novyny.LIVE journalist Halyna Ostapovets.

Advertisement

Ukraine will receive new aid packages from its partners

According to Tykhyi, partners have confirmed the allocation of energy support packages—over 6,000 units of large energy equipment.

"These packages include over 6,000 units of large energy equipment, as well as contributions to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund," said the spokesperson.

He added that Germany has allocated 60 million euros in support and additional equipment. Specifically, Germany will provide 33 cogeneration units and 15 mobile hybrid generators. Additionally, Italy is allocating €10 million to the Energy Recovery Fund.

"The United Kingdom is contributing nearly 23 million euros to the Fund, and the United States is contributing over 400 million dollars to humanitarian projects supporting Ukrainians this winter, as well as other contributions and equipment," Tykhyi said.

The MFA spokesperson thanked all partners for their support for Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of this support, considering the current situation in the energy system.

Read more:

Umerov revealed details about the first round of talks in the UAE

Starmer discussed Russia's attacks on Ukraine with Trump

MFA Ukraine aid energy Heorhii Tykhyi
Olha Antonovska - editor
Author
Olha Antonovska
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information